It took each a couple innings.
But the gates opened soon after and both North Fayette Valley and Wapsie Valley collected first-round playoff wins Saturday.
Wapsie Valley (17-18) beat MFL-MarMac, 10-7, to advance in the Class 1A Substate 2 bracket and will face host Kee (30-9) in the District 4 semifinal at 5 p.m. today in New Albin.
The TigerHawks (9-22) beat Starmont, 12-2, in five innings during the Class 2A Substate 4 opening round and will face host Jesup (24-3) in the District 8 semifinal at 5 p.m. today in Jesup.
Warriors hold off Bulldogs in slugfest
Respond. Respond again.
Wapsie Valley scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to break a 7-all deadlock and push itself into the next round.
Senior Tyler Ott then concluded his complete-game effort with a scoreless seventh to close it out. Ott scattered five hits, four walks, a hit batter and six earned runs across the timeframe, but also punched out 12 batters.
“We had some good hits and our pitching got better every inning,” head coach Tom Joecken said. “We started off the game with (a) couple errors and Tyler settled in and pitched very well after that.”
The Warriors plated two in the second and third for a 2-1 lead and then a 5-4 deficit, then scored three in the fourth for a 7-5 lead.
Jordan Rubner homered, doubled and drove in three and Trevor Sauerbrei drove in two. Ott, Kobe Risse, Rubner and Jacob Schoer each had two hits.
Wapsie Valley beat the district’s No. 1 seed, Kee, 12-3 on June 22. But Joecken noted they haven’t faced Kee Hawks ace Dalton Dibert (7-2, 1.76 earned-run average) or No. 2 Tyson Cota (5-1, 1.22 ERA), and were blanked for three innings of relief by No. 2 Jonah Reinke (5-0, 0.74 ERA).
Ott (4-1) pitched against them last time; today’s game will see Trevor Sauerbrei (1-4, 3.28 ERA) take the mound.
“I think it will be extremely hard,” Joecken said. “We haven’t seen their top two pitchers this year, so that’s something. We’ve got Trevor going and hopefully we get the pitcher we know he can be.”
Outburst of runs push TigerHawks onward
Six runs, then five.
North Fayette Valley collected nine hits and garnered nine other baserunners via walk (six) and hit by pitches (three) in its 10-run mercy-rule victory during the victory.
The TigerHawks scored six in the third and five in the fourth, then closed the game with a run in the fifth to end the Stars’ season.
“We had a bit of a slow start, but we kept pounding, got some things going and carried that through to the end,” head coach Dan Hovden said. “We put the ball in play, put some pressure on them by doing that. And we ran the bases pretty well.”
NFV stole five bases, with Kaleb White picking up three. Jonah Moore and Ayden Turner each accrued one.
White walked twice and was hit once; he scored three runs.
Bryce Elsbernd went 3 for 4 with an RBI to accumulate a third of the TigerHawks’ nine hits. Both Jacob Germann and Blake Reichter drove in three apiece. Jackson Blue, Levi Danker and Moore all drove in a run apiece.
Danker allowed three hits and two walks, but struck out seven and allowed just one earned run.
Starmont’s Bowen Munger allowed just one earned run across 3 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits, three walks and hit a batter and struck out three.
Keegan McTaggart went 2 for 2 and Duncan Schott went 2 for 3. Munger drove in a run. Starmont (6-17) garnered all of its seven hits from its top five batters.
North Fayette Valley fell, 11-0, to Jesup on July 8, two days before the playoffs began.
“Either fortunately or unfortunately, we played Jesup last week down there, so we’re at least familiar with the surroundings,” Hovden said. “They’ve got a really, really, really good team that doesn’t make mistakes.
“You can’t give them opportunities, you have to make them earn every opportunity. We’re going to have to play our best ball to be in the game.”
Danker went 2 for 3 as NFV picked up five hits, three walks and a hit batter.