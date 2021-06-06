INDEPENDENCE — One hundred and 80 cars signed up to tame the 3/8-mile race track Saturday, with Brandon Tharp, Brett Vanous, Travis Smock, Chase Brunscheen, Adam Gates, Jarod Weepie and Jerry Dedrick claiming feature wins. Tharp’s win was his first, Brunscheen’s was his first in Indee and Weepie’s was in the 400th IMCA Stock Car feature.
Tharp took the top spot early in the first feature race, the Burco Sales IMCA Sport Mods 16-lap event.
Tharp fended off Brady Hilmer and Tony Olson and hit his marks until a caution came out on lap seven for Carl Reninger in turn four. Another caution came out in lap 11, but Tharp held off Hilmer and Olson to take his first career win.
He called it a win five years in the making. Hilmer finished second ahead of Kenny Wyman.
Brett Vanous jumped out the early lead in the Albert Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks 15-lap feature after getting by front-row starters Austin Mehmen and Chris Pittman. Vanous never looked back and hit his marks to take the feature win.
Justin Hanson finished second. Gary Ollendieck moved up eight spots to finish third.
In the Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models 25-lap feature, Ben Seemann took the early race lead but Scott Welsh and Darren Ackerman were all over his back bumper. Ackerman finally got by Welsh and then set his sights getting by Seemann, which he did on lap six.
Ackerman was heading on to the win as he had a full straightaway lead and started lapping cars, but spun out on lap 18.
Ackerman exited pitside, meaning the restart would see no leader per track rules. Travis Smock grabbed the lead on the restart and held on to take the feature despite two cautions. Logan Duffy and Sean Johnson went 2-3.
Before a single lap was scored for the Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars 12-lap feature, the caution came out. Logan Takes took the top spot on lap one but had “Wildman” Chase Brunscheen on his back bumper.
Takes lost his left front tire going into turn one just after being scored the leader on lap three to end his night. Brunscheen took over the race lead and held off Bryce Carey. Carey finished second and Reggie Rema moved up 10 spots to finish third.
Up next was the Waterloo Auto Parts Sport Compacts 12-lap feature. Colton Stewart and Jay Crabill led the field to the green flag. Crabill grabbed the race lead
and held it through two cautions before Adam Gates made his move and took over the race lead on lap 11. Gates went on to take the feature win ahead of Cristian Grady, who also got by Crabill. Crabill slipped back to third.
Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Cars ran their 400th IMCA Stock Car feature event. The first feature was held on April 24th, 1993 and Lon Gadow was the feature winner.
Kevin Rose led the first four laps of 20-lap feature. Just after lap four completed the caution came out for three cars spun in turn three. The caution came out again on the restart when an infield tire got clipped exiting turn four g forcing several cars to spin on the front stretch.
Jarod Weepie grabbed the race lead on the restart and continued to hold off several shots to the back side until the caution came out on lap 12 for Wroten in turn four. Weepie held on to take the victory for his 30th win in Independence. Weepie also won the 200th IMCA feature held in Indee. Philip Holtz, Jay Schmidt, Tom Schmitt and Scooter Dulin rounded out the top five.
The final event of the night was the Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds feature. The Modified feature paid $1,000 to win after last week’s originally scheduled fast shaft All-Star qualifier was rained out.
Jerry Dedrick started on the pole and fended off several challenges from Jarrett Brown the entire distance. The race had a total of six caution flags but none of them fazed Dedrick as held off Brown, Mike Burbridge and Ryan Maitland to take the win. Brown was second and Burbridge was third.