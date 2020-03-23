Area residents are among the 31 Upper Iowa University student-athletes awarded Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Academic honors for the 2019-20 winter sports season.
Senior Erica Armstrong, of Guttenburg, was one of five members of the women's basketball team to earn the All-Academic honors.
Senior Caitlin Himes, of Tipton, and sophomore Sidyney Schnor, of Fairbank, competed in women's indoor track. Along with All-Academic honors, they both were also named to the NSIC ALL-Academic Team of Excellence.
Senior wrestler Nicholas Baumler, of West Union, received All-Academic honors and also was on the All-Academic Team of Excellence.
A total of 689 student-athletes earned NSIC All-Academic honors for the 2019-20 winter athletic season and 400 student-athletes were named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence.
To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher.
The 689 is an increase of 10 from last winter's 679, while the 400 named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence is an increase of 45 student-athletes.
Four of Upper Iowa's winter sports sponsored by the NSIC garnered all-academic honors; including 13 from the women's indoor track and field team, six each from the men's basketball and wrestling teams and five from the women's basketball squad.