Buoyed by Trevor Sauerbrei’s 30.5 points earned, Wapsie Valley scored 75 points to place third at Jesup’s J-Hawk meet Tuesday.
Host Jesup (64) was fourth while Oelwein (36) was ninth, North Fayette Valley (31.5) was 11th, Starmont (13) was 14th and East Buchanan (five) was 15th.
Sauerbrei won the 400-meter dash (51.41 seconds) and the long jump (20 feet, 7.5 inches) and was second in the 100 (11.29).
Ethan Oltrogge placed fourth in the 400 (11.51) and Tyler Ott placed fourth in the 400 hurdles (1:01.6). Traeton Sauerbrei was sixth in the long jump (18-4) and Dawson Schmit was seventh in the 400 hurdles (1:03.77)
Oelwein’s Brennan Sauser was second in the 1,600 (5:03.58) and third in the 3,200 (10:37.28), while Ray Gearhart was fourth in the 1,600 (5:12.63) and 3,200 (10:52.64). Garet Kiel placed fourth in the 400 hurdles (1:01.26) while Cole Hamilton tied for fifth in the high jump (5-4).
The Huskies’ 3,200 relay was seventh (10:24.75).
Jesup’s Carson Lienau continued his streaks of winning the shot put (51-9) and discus (158-8) and Nolan Evans was second in the 800 (2:15.44) and 3,200 (10:32.09) to lead Jesup’s effort.
Kaleb White led the TigerHawks by scoring in three events. He was runner-up in the long jump (20-1.5), fourth in the 200 (24.42) and eighth in the 400 (11.66). Lucas Wurzer was sixth in the 400 hurdles (1:02.44) and seventh in the 100 hurdles (16.91). Peyton Halverson was fifth in the 3,200 (11”03.30), Ben Miller was sixth in the 1,600 (5:19.57) and the distance medley relay took fourth (4:02.59). The 1,600 relay was seventh (3:51.42).
Starmont’s Bowen Munger accrued most of his teams points by placing third in the 800 (2:18.72) and sixth in the 400 (54.53). Keenan McTaggart tied for fifth in the high jump (5-4) and Aiden Edaburn was eighth in the long jump (17-5).
East Buchanan’s Hunter Bowers also tied for fifth in the high jump (5-4) and Noah Valenzuela was seventh in the 3,200 (11:25.57).
Girls track
Wapsie Valley scores 10 points at Hudson Relays
The Warriors placed 15th in a 15-team meet Tuesday in Hudson. Ellie Voy was seventh in the shot put with a season-best 33-1.5 and Hannah Knight placed eighth in the 200 (29.2). The 3,200 relay (11:18.5) was fifth and the 1,600 relay (4:31.41) was sixth.
Sumner-Fredericksburg earns high marks in Osage
Hana Wedemeier placed second in the 100 (13.23) and fourth in the 200 (28.54) and Clarice Lynch placed third in the discus (97-8) for the Cougars on Tuesday in Osage.
No team scores were available as of press time.
The 800 relay (1:55.41), 3,200 relay (11:02.64) and shuttle hurdle (1:22.53) all placed third. The distance medley (4:47.77) was fourth, while the sprint medley (2:01.91) and 1,600 (4:39.36) were fifth.
Hillary Trainor placed fourth in the 800 (2:37.65) and Samantha Fowler tied for fifth in the 200 (29.1). Abby Meyer was sixth in the 100 hurdles (18.36) and Molly Niewoehner was sixth in the discus (89-1).
Tennis
Oelwein boys 9, Independence 0
The Huskies (1-1) moved to .500 with a sweep of the Mustangs on Tuesday in Independence.
All nine matches were 10-game pro sets. Colton Roete won 1-0 at No. 2 singles, while Ryan Mortenson, Austin Schoultz and Devon Pint each dropped just one game (10-1) at Nos. 3, 5 and 6, respectively. Weston Woodson won, 10-4 at No. 4 while No. 1 Spencer Logan won 10-6.
In doubles, Logan and Mortenson were down 5-2 before winning eight straight games for a 10-5 victory. Roete and Woodson won 10-3 while Pint and Schoultz won 10-4.
Independence girls 9, Oelwein 0
The Huskies (0-2) dropped all nine matches Tuesday at home. All nine matches were eight-game pro sets.
The doubles team of Lauren Hamilton and Kaylie Stewart claimed the most games in an 8-3 loss, while Laney Smith picked up two in an 8-2 loss. Stewart and Morgan Alber each won one during their singles matches as did Alber and Smith in their doubles match.