JESUP — The J-Hawks utilized exceptional weather and a boisterous home crowd to push themselves into fourth place and 82 points on the boys side and fifth place with 69 points on the girls side at the annual Class 2A district meet Thursday.
The J-Hawks qualified seven individuals, with three in two events apiece, and four relays — two boys, two girls — for the Class 2A state meet.
“We really competed well tonight,” boys head coach Jason Sullivan said. “We were rewarded with seven events qualifying for state.
“Our mid distance guys are peaking now with awesome runs in the 3,200(-meter relay) and distance medley relay.”
Classmates Carson Lienau and Nolan Evans led the way for the boys. Lienau won the discus (165 feet, 11 inches) and shot put (52-9) while Evans was runner-up in the 1,600 (4:47.68), qualified at-large in the 800 (fifth, 2:04.38) and ran legs on the district champion 3,200 relay (8:30.46) and the runner-up distance medley (3:42.87).
Lineau opened with the discus and hit 163 feet or better in more than half his attempts. The winner was a measurement of 165-11, which was both a personal-best and the top seed time for the event.
“It was a good day in the discus; I PR’d there,” Lineau said. “The discus was awesome. As long as I keep building up, I’m hoping at state I can break that 170 mark.”
He felt his shot put series “honestly did not go very well” despite breaking 52 feet twice in the finals but added “at least I came out with the win, made it to state.”
Brady Dahl was second in the 800 (2:02.82) and Parker McHone placed third in the 110 hurdles but qualified at-large (16.06).
On the girls side, Amanda Treptow qualified in four events, with wins in the 800 (2:26.09) and 1,500 (5:01.37). She was the anchor leg as the J-Hawks won the 3,200 (10:01.91) and the distance medley (4:23.59).
“It’s really special and exciting to be on our home track and have Jesup supporting me here is really fun,” Treptow said. “To have the crowd cheering on your back kind of helps you push through all the races.”
Mallory Becker (distance medley) and Clare Wright (3,200) ran legs during those relays and also qualified in individual events — Wright in the 800 (second, 2:28.47) and Becker in the high jump (at-large, fourth, 5-0).