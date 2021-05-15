JESUP — Malayna Kiel has a twisted take on the 400 hurdles.
“I enjoy that no one else likes them,” she said. “It’s such a fast race if you make it a fast race.
“I tried to have a positive outlook on everything, that way I know I’m mentally beating other people and that’s sometimes what it comes down to, the mental part.”
Kiel won that race in 1:07.28, nearly a second faster than Waukon’s Maggie Criswell. It followed up her 100 hurdles victory earlier in the day.
“Good things happen when I push myself,” she said. “I’ve been looking forward to this meet all season. I was super-nervous, moreso than I’ve been in any other sport. One wrong move in hurdles and you’re done. It felt good to get it done.”
Kiel bested New Hampton’s Carlee Rochford by nearly fourth-tenths of a second (15.62-16.00) in the 100 hurdles. Rochford beat Kiel for the Northeast Iowa Conference title and Kiel was happy to earn a measure of vengeance.
“Coach G says to just have tunnel vision, and that was what got me at conference,” she said. “I was super-worried about Carlee, who’s an insane athlete. Today, I just came into it focused on running for fun and for me.
“That was a fun race and we have a really fast district this year.”
Kiel’s two wins accounted for 20 of the Huskies’ 38 points. Naomi Gaede was eighth in the 100 (14.22) and the rest of the scoring came from six relays. Oelwein registered fifth-place finishes in the 400 (52.83), shuttle hurdle relay (1:15.92) and distance medley relay (4:56.56). The sprint medley (2:06.2) and 1,600 (4:42.5) were seventh and the 3,200 was eighth (1:59.14).
Brennan Sauser punched his ticket to state and claimed 10 of the boys’ 33 points with a 3,200 win in 10:24.88. He opened strong, set the pace and pulled away to a nine-second victory.
“I knew exactly what I wanted to do for the whole race. It was a matter of executing it. I think I did a pretty good job of that,” he said. “At the start, there was nerves like always, but after the second lap I started to settle into my pace.
“I knew what I wanted to come out here and do so I stuck to it.”
Ray Gearhart was fourth in the 3,200 (10:58.5) and eighth in the 1,600 (5:04.16).
Garet Kiel placed fourth in the 400 hurdles (58.92) and Christian Stoler was fifth in the discus (127-2).
The shuttle hurdle relay team was third in 1:08.12 while the 800 relay (1:42.106) and 1,600 relay (3:59.41) both placed eighth.
“I am very happy for Brennan and Malayna on qualifying for the state meet,” head coach Gary Goeller said. “I was very proud of our athletes and the support they gave each other as they competed and that helped to give some of the better performances of the season.”