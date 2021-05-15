JESUP — Kicking in kicked others out.
Alyssa Bohr and Peyton Halverson used strong finishes in their individual events to come away with four gold medals — two for Bohr, two for Halverson — and automatic Class 2A berths.
Bohr scored 20 of the girls’ 65 points with her victories while Halverson scored 20 of the boys’ 71 with his wins.
Bohr heard someone call out “There’s someone on the inside” as the junior’s 400 reached the last 50 meters. She bested New Hampton’s Hailee Pesek by nearly two-tenths of a second (1:01.66-1:01.85).
“I was like, ‘Well, gotta push,’” Borh said while catching her breath. “I didn’t see anyone at that point, but I couldn’t let anyone get me. I really, really wanted to make it to state in this one. I wanted first.
“I knew I could make it because I’d done it before and I thought back to my freshman year when I got first in this. So I just pushed myself.”
Bohr’s 200 win was slightly less stressful — she ran a 27.19 and was 0.34 ahead of second place. It was a measure of completion as she missed out qualifying in the 200 as a freshman by a couple hundredths of a second.
“I was really happy I could win right there,” she said. “I got the 400 and I knew I still wanted to push myself. It’s way more fun when you’re competing all the days instead of just sitting there one day.”
Head coach Mark Nuss felt Bohr was “back to her strong self” after “being flat” for a couple meets leading into district week.
Halverson led into Bohr’s 200 win with a late surge to capture the 800. He was seeded sixth but hadn’t run the 800 leading up to the district meet, and was in third through the first 600 meters or so.
“Coming around that last 150, I was right on the guy in second and I could see (then-leader Brady Dahl of Jesup),” Halverson said. “He was falling back and I thought, ‘You know what? I actually have a shot in this.’ I pushed with everything I had at the end.”
Halverson clocked 2:02.11, seventh-tenths of a second faster than Dahl.
“That feeling is like no other. You’re tired, but it’s also ‘I can actually do this.’ This is a good feeling.”
The strategy was similar in the 1,600. Halverson rested up for another shot in a race he was seeded fourth. Jesup’s Nolan Evans and Kile Rottinghaus led from the beginning but Halverson closed to win in 4:46.87 and beat Evans by a second.
“That third lap they took off and I was like, ‘All right, I have to stay with them,’” Halverson said. “Did that and gave it everything I had at the end.
“I didn’t expect this after looking at times coming in. Wasn’t seeded that high, but I’m happy with it. It was a good night.”
Teammates rallied to offer adulation after each victory, screaming along the way. Nuss gushed over Halverson’s comeback wins.
“Halverson is at the top of his game,” Nuss said. “He has really understood our pacing workouts and has great speed for his events.”
The senior also was second in the 400 (52.31) to reach state and anchored the TigerHawks’ sprint medley relay that placed fourth (1:38.28) but qualified.
Abby Boehm rebounded from a third-place shot put (39-8.25) mark to win the discus (125-10) and qualify for state automatically; she was an at-large shot put qualifier. Teammate Breanna Baumler was an at-large qualifier in the discus (112-7) after placing third.
Blake Reichter placed third in the shot put (46-4.5) and was an at-large qualifier.
“We have gotten about as much as we can out of our kids,” Nuss said. “Abby Boehm has been consistent for us and Breanna has improved all season. Blake’s shot put was a PR and was able to get in.
“We work to get performance at their peak this time of year and the kids did a great job.”
NFV’s other top-5 performances came from Kaleb White in the long jump (fourth), Zack Robrock in the 400 (fifth), the girls sprint medley (fourth) and the boys 400 relay (fifth). Robrock and Lucas Wurzer went 5-6 in the 400 hurdles.