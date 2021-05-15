He came. He saw. He conquered, for the most part.
Sumner-Fredericksburg senior Kody VanEngelenburg won the 100 and 400 dashes and was second in the 200 to claim three automatic qualifying spots for the Class 2A state meet.
Work throughout the season led him to believe in his gameplan, which was to win all three. He won the 100 (11.65) by 0.16 seconds, followed with a 1.31 second win in the 400 (51.00) and was one-hundredth of a second (23.11) off a dash sweep.
“It was definitely a fun night,” VanEngelenburg said. “I’m proud of where I’ve come from throughout the season. Now that I’m going in three, I’m going to work just as hard this whole week and go to state and try to medal.”
Classmate Hana Wedemeier hit an automatic qualifier with a win in the 100 (13.22) by 0.14 seconds. She also anchored the 800 relay to a runner-up placement (1:51.39) and an automatic qualifier by a second.
“Our veterans on the team, Kody Van and Hana, ran really well,” Leete said. “They are both ‘lead by example’ kids who just do things the right way. They are extremely coachable and work hard.”
Wedemeier is new to anchoring relays this season, according to Leete. She was the lead leg of the 400 and 800 state relay in 2018 and the eighth-place 2019 800 relay.
“She has embraced her new role and has helped out our younger runners,” the coach added.
The Cougars boys scored 65 points and later got an at-large qualifier via Austin Langreck in the 800 (2:03.84).
“Austin has worked hard all year and ran extremely strong in a tough 800 field to cut nearly 4.5 seconds off his previous PR,” Leete said.
Sumner-Frederick’s girls scored 51 points and later got an at-large qualifier via Hillary Trainor in the 800 (2:31.57).
“Hillary has been consistent all year for us and her hard work led to a state trip for her,” Leete said.
The Cougars claimed top-5 placements from the girls distance medley relay (fourth), the girls 3,200 relay (fifth), the boys 3,200 relay (fifth), Sasha Gitch (fifth, 100; fifth, 200), Clarice Lynch (fifth, discus) and Kade Mitchell (fifth, high jump).
“I thought our kids competed very well,” Leete added. “Besides our state qualifiers we had a lot of PR's in many events on both the boys and girls teams.”