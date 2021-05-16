Win the individual gold, win the sectional.
Tanner Johnson led the way as four North Fayette Valley golfers registered an 87 or better during Friday’s Class 2A North Fayette Valley sectional at Pleasant Valley Sports Club in Clermont.
Johnson and Jesup’s Jack Miller both carded an 81, and Johnson bested Miller on a playoff hole. Dane Schott tied for fifth (85), Nick Koch tied for seventh (86) and Andrew Schmitt shot an 87 to place ninth and round out the scoring quartet for the TigerHawks.
NFV carded a 339 as a team, six strokes better than New Hampton. Derek Heins’ team has won five consecutive meets — three duals, the Upper Iowa Conference title and the sectional crown.
Miller will head to the district meet at 10 a.m. Friday in Gates Park Golf Course in Waterloo.
“Jack just played a very steady round,” head coach Tom Klein said. “Nothing worse than bogey on any hole. If he was in any trouble, he got himself back in play and kept big numbers off the card.”
The J-Hawks placed fourth with a 372, five better than Waukon.
Cale Schissel shot a 93, Corbin Fuelling shot a 98 and Gavin Nolan shot a 100.
“On paper going in we were the 4th best team and that’s where we finished. We scored well below our 18-hole average,” Klein said. “Four of our guys shot their personal best 18-hole score. The course is up higher, so the wind was a factor throughout the round. I was proud of the way they competed.”
Oelwein was sixth after registering a 414. Owen Gieselman broke 100 with a 99 to lead the way. Trevor Kane and Brock Steinlage were two strokes behind at 101. Camden Huffman rounded out the scoring at 112.
“I was very excited to have us come out and score the lowest we have all year in one of our postseason meets,” head coach Derek Kuenne said. “Every one of these players will be back next year, along with some talented middle schoolers coming up, so I expect to find us with an even lower score at next year’s meet.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg was seventh with a 431, five ahead of Postville.
Jaymison Howard shot an 89, but Brennan Duffy’s 111 was the next-best Cougars score. Ryan Rochford (114) and Gabe Mitchell (117) followed.
Starmont boys win South Winneshiek sectional
It’s tough to beat a team three times.
Starmont head coach Vincent Otdoerfer told his boys the adage as they prepared to face Edgewood-Colesburg in the South Winneshiek sectional Friday at Silver Springs Golf Club in Ossian.
The Stars responded with a 358 to beat the Vikings by five strokes for the South Winneshiek sectional championship.
“It was a very exciting day, one of those fun rides home you always look forward to,” Otdoerfer said. “We got done what needed to be done. It was a great day all-around.”
Edgewood bested the Stars by nine strokes for second at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet and also at a dual meet early in the season.
“I think we did (see this coming),” Otdoerfer said. “We knew we had to beat Ed-Co. Both times (we played them) it could have gone either way. But I knew that if everybody shot what they were capable of, we could beat them.”
On Friday, Garrett Waterhouse tied for third with an 86 and Jacob Goedken tied for fifth with an 88. Chaz Fleming and Isaac Meade each posted a 92 to close the team score.
The Vikings had three under 92, including Kody Hoeger’s 86, but couldn’t get four under 95.
Wapsie Valley placed fifth with a 370, one stroke off fourth.
Wapsie Valley’s Brody Blaylock shot an 88 to tie for fifth and earn an individual qualifying berth.
Michael Mann posted a 90. Benton Hyde (92) was also under 100 and Gavin Leistikow was right at triple digits to round out the team score.
West Central’s Brooks Ingels (101), Nathan Dolf (105) and Brandon Cushion (113) ended their season.
East Buchanan boys win East Buchanan sectional
Home course has its advantages.
The Buccaneers put their four scorers under 90 and carded a 334 to beat Don Bosco by 11 strokes Friday at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Winthrop.
Trey Johnson carded a 77, with Ben Hesner (83) six strokes behind. Harley Nelson (85) and Hayden Nelson (89) rounded out the team score.
East Buchanan has won every meet since April 20, with four dual victories and three tournament wins.
Oelwein girls sixth at NEIC invitational
The Huskies carded a 485 to finish three strokes ahead of Decorah on Thursday at New Hampton Golf & Country Club. Emma Smock tied for 16th with a 105 and Maddie McShane shot a 109.
Hannah Wion carded a 129 and Selah Hadley posted a 142 for the team score. Amera Schoultz shot a 155.
Soccer
Independence boys 5, North Fayette Valley 2
Now it’s one and done.
The TigerHawks ended their regular season with a 5-2 loss at Independence on Saturday. Though Jonah Moore and Sam Nefzger scored and Moore added an assist, the host Mustangs (5-8) scored three goals in the first half and two in the second to beat the Class 1A club.
According to head coach Ignacio Fuentes, goalkeeper Kale Rodgers “had a great day despite” giving up five goals. He made 17 saves for NFV (11-4), which had five shots on goal and 12 overall.
On Thursday, the TigerHawks beat Marquette Catholic, 6-5, after a penalty-kick victory. NFV won the shootout, 4-1. Rodgers made a save in the shootout and kept them in the contest despite each team pushing across five goals.
Nefzger netted a hat trick while Kaleb White tallied a goal and two assists.
Andre Fuentes added a goal and Moore chipped in an assist.
Tennis
Wahlert Catholic 5, Oelwein 0
Oelwein ended its season with a 5-0 loss in a Class 1A Region 4 first-round match Saturday in Waverly.
The Golden Eagles swept their way to a regional championship showdown this Saturday with Decorah.
Statistics were unavailable as of press time.