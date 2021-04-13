FAYETTE — Bounces can be helpful.
Bounces can be cruel.
North Fayette Valley hit the goalpost three times during Tuesday’s match against Hudson United at Pattison Field on Upper Iowa’s campus.
The final time the ball struck the bar was the third of four penalty kicks the TigerHawks took against the Pirates after the teams ended both overtime sessions deadlocked.
The Pirates converted on their next penalty kick and goalkeeper Brock Ruzika saved North Fayette Valley’s final attempt to seal Hudson’s first win of the season, 3-2.
The Pirates (1-3) won the penalty-kick portion, 3-1.
“It was definitely a robbery,” senior midfielder Sam Nefzger said. We should have scored (many) more goals. It’s disappointing, but we’ll keep our heads up.”
Added classmate and defender Grant Stolka, “We had a lot of shots on goal, just couldn’t finish them. Nothing we can do about it now; we’ve just got to focus on the next game.”
Nefzger hit the post on a 37th minute penalty kick that would have given the home team a 2-1 lead at that point. The TigerHawks saw a second-half shot ricochet off the post as well.
North Fayette Valley’s one fortunate post shot bounded back to Taylor Luzum off a Jonah Moore strike. Luzum took a couple dribbles and let loose a rocket to level the match at 1-1 in the 15th minute.
The TigerHawks (2-1) controlled everything else about the match — they took 25 shots on goal to Hudson’s six, registered six corner kicks to Hudson’s three and held possession for a majority of play. The one thing North Fayette Valley couldn’t do was put more in the back of the net.
“There was a lot of luck involved in this game. Bad luck on our side,” head coach Ignacio Fuentes said. “We definitely were the better team, the stats were way in our favor. We just had two mistakes in the back that they capitalized on, and that’s why they were ahead of us.”
Fuentes’ club got one when it absolutely had to toward the end of regulation.
Down 2-1, it looked as if the loss was on the horizon as the TigerHawks conceded possession with a minute to play. The Pirates coughed up the ball a few second later, and Nefzger found himself with the sphere and a crowd around him as he made his way toward the goal.
Bracketed by a pair of Pirates, Nefzger slotted a shot past Ruzika for a 2-2 scoreline with 37 seconds left.
Hudson picked up a long free kick in the offensive zone with under 20 seconds to play, but the boot was off frame and North Fayette Valley breathed life back into itself.
“I’m thinking we have to get the ball down to the other side of the field, get one last shot off,” Nefzger said of his score. “Andre (Fuentes) played a great ball (to me), so we got that chance. It turned out good for us.”
The opening golden goal session brought pressure and the TigerHawks put three shots on goal — with offerings from Jonah Moore and Kaleb White just wide of the target.
Moore’s was from within a few yards of the goal and struck too hard; the ball flew up in the air and leapt over the crossbar.
Moore had another chance in the second session and put the shot just wide to the consternation of his bench and the fanbase.
“We had the ball in their half pretty much the entire first half of OT,” Stolka said. “I guess it just didn’t want to go in for us.”
Andre Fuentes scored on the first penalty kick for the home team, but White put the ball over and Luzum hit the bar. Moore’s attempt was saved.
TigerHawks’ freshman goalkeeper Trey Frieden made two saves during the match. Ruzika collected eight, including the one in overtime, for Hudson.
The match’s end spoiled the TigerHawks’ chance at equaling their 2019 victory mark. North Fayette Valley was 3-10 that season, just its second year of the program.
Fuentes and the players noted the season still has a way to go — at least nine matches. The TigerHawks scored six goal in each of their wins and have 15 on the year.
They all expressed optimism the first-year head coach will continue to build up the program. Fuentes coached most of the underclassmen as youth and was hired as head coach last March before the pandemic hit.
“I got the opportunity to finally coach the high school team, and it’s been great so far,” he said. “I have a great group of seniors that have been very receptive to my coaching and here we are.”
“I’m very excited for this team. It has a lot of heart and skill. The season is still very young.”