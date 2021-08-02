Becoming settled-in led to better production.
And an All-District honor.
North Fayette Valley’s Abby Reichter was recently named to the Class 3A All-Northeast District softball team, as voted on by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
“I’m very thankful, the senior catcher said. “It was a surprise when I saw the list. There are not many girls on it, and they are all very, very talented. I was very blessed to be a part of it.”
Reichter batted .446 in 31 games (45 for 101) with 34 runs batted in, 29 runs scored, 16 doubles, two triples and four home runs.
She walked eight times, was hit three times and only struck out nine times for North Fayette Valley (13-20). She stole 19 bases and caught seven runners trying to steal bases through the season.
Reichter spent her sophomore and junior seasons as a utility player but settled in as catcher toward the end of head coach Bailey Monroe’s first season and entrenched herself as the backstop.
“I just kept communicating with the coaches and we decided they needed me in that position all the time. I was happy to do that,” she said. “It allowed me to do my part for the team. And my hitting has gotten progressively better; that was a big deal.”