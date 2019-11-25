Suburban League Standings
LeRoys – Aurora 73-44
Horkheimer Homes 66-51
Community Bank 61-56
NE Auto Sales 53-64
Scheel’s Lawn Care 51-66
CJ’s Trophies & More 47-70
Individual Game Highs
Hunter Reisner 269
Jeremy Fowlkes 255
Jay Sandhagen 253
Individual Series Highs
Jeremy Fowlkes 707
Jay Sandhagen 704
Dillon Sommerfelt 661
TGIF League Standings
Money Shot 39-24
Livin’ on a Spare 39-24
Clete and Connies 32-31
Babes N Balls 29-34
CJ’s Trophies & More 26-37
Fairbank Locker 24-39
Individual Game Highs
Eric Mast 248
Dillon Sommerfelt 247
Scott Linderman 246
Charlotte Fauser 187
Cassie Eikenberry 168
Sara Gilson 167
Individual Series Highs
Scott Linderman 703
Dennis Nuss 657
Rick Paulson 655
Charlotte Fauser 514
Sara Gilson 471
Cassie Eikenberry 462