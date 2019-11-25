Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Suburban League Standings

LeRoys – Aurora 73-44

Horkheimer Homes 66-51

Community Bank 61-56

NE Auto Sales 53-64

Scheel’s Lawn Care 51-66

CJ’s Trophies & More 47-70

Individual Game Highs

Hunter Reisner 269

Jeremy Fowlkes 255

Jay Sandhagen 253

Individual Series Highs

Jeremy Fowlkes 707

Jay Sandhagen 704

Dillon Sommerfelt 661

TGIF League Standings

Money Shot 39-24

Livin’ on a Spare 39-24

Clete and Connies 32-31

Babes N Balls 29-34

CJ’s Trophies & More 26-37

Fairbank Locker 24-39

Individual Game Highs

Eric Mast 248

Dillon Sommerfelt 247

Scott Linderman 246

Charlotte Fauser 187

Cassie Eikenberry 168

Sara Gilson 167

Individual Series Highs

Scott Linderman 703

Dennis Nuss 657

Rick Paulson 655

Charlotte Fauser 514

Sara Gilson 471

Cassie Eikenberry 462

