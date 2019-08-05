NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association has announced both individual and team academic awards for the 2018-19 season. Brinn Grunder, a rising senior on the Peacock track and field team, claimed an All-Academic individual honor, while the UIU track and field team earned a team honor with a 3.62 grade point average.
Grunder was one of 448 women earned USTFCCCA All-Academic honors during the 2018-19 track & field seasons. To qualify for the USTFCCCA All-Academic award, student-athletes must have compiled a cumulative GPA of 3.25 and have reached a provisional or automatic qualifying standard for the NCAA Championships in either the indoor or outdoor season.
Upper Iowa was one of 130 women’s programs to be honored by the USTFCCCA for their academic achievements. The women’s program from Truman State had the highest cumulative GPA out of any NCAA Division II institution at 3.63, just one hundredth of a point higher than the Peacocks.
The Peacock indoor track and field team took another huge step forward this season as they wrapped up the 2019 Northern Sun Conference Indoor Championships in Mankato, Minn. Upper Iowa tied for 9th place in the team standings earning 24 points thanks All-NSIC honors in four events. Grunder won the conference title in the weight throw, with a record throw of 18.72 meters, or 61’5”, to score 10 points for the Peacocks. Grunder placed second in the shot put with another UIU record throw of 14.37 meters, or 47’1”, to earn 8 more points for the team. Grunder earned a pair of All-NSIC awards thanks to her efforts in the weight throw and shot put.
The Peacocks placed twelfth at the NSIC Outdoor Championships with 16 points and six All-NSIC performers in four events. Grunder grabbed her second NSIC title of the season, this time in the shot put. Grunder claimed the outdoor title with a mark of 15.14 meters grabbing 10 points for the team. Grunder also placed in the hammer throw posting the sixth best toss at 50.39 meters to grab three more points for UIU. Grunder earned two more All-NSIC honors for her performance. Both marks reset program records for UIU.