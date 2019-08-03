FAYETTE — A traveling archery tournament coming Aug. 9-11 to Volga River State Park invites a wide spectrum of skill levels to compete, including beginners and families. Admission ranges from $10 to $60.
The three-day Rinehart R100 traveling archery tournament will be open to adults and kids of all ages and will include archery fun and shooting competitions. Participants will have the opportunity to take shots at 100 of the most unique targets on the market, from life-sized giraffes, hippos and T-Rex dinosaurs, to zebras and elephants.
There will be games, novelty shoots, raffles and the opportunity to win a number of prize packages provided by event sponsors
Attendees can pre-register for the event at http://www.r100.org and save up to $10. Participants can also register onsite beginning Saturday at 7:30 a.m., and begin shooting immediately.