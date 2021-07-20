Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Starmont’s Brandon Cushion was named to the Tri-Rivers Conference all-conference second team on Tuesday.

The Tri-Rivers Conference released its baseball all-conference teams Tuesday, and a trio of Stars were honored.

Junior Bowen Munger was named second team utility player after hitting .370 (17 for 46) with nine runs batted in, 12 runs scored, three walks and 10 steals. He went 4-0 with a 4.48 earned-run average and 40 strikeouts.

Sophomore outfielder Brandon Cushion hit .340 (18 for 53) with 10 RBI, 13 runs scored, 14 walks and 17 steals.

Sophomore catcher Keegan McTaggart was named honorable mention after hitting .333 (15 for 45) with four RBI, four runs, nine walks and three steals.

