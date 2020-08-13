FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University's fall sports seasons are over before they began.
The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced on Thursday that it's suspending all athletic competitions through Dec. 31 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, in which UIU competes in men's soccer and women's lacrosse, has also suspended all sports competition until Jan. 1.
The NSIC Board of Directors made it's decision after the NCAA Board of Governors set requirements for conducting fall sports and the NCAA Division II Presidents Council canceled Division II fall championships, according to a news release from the conference and UIU.
"In light of the recent decisions made by the NCAA Board of Governors, it is no longer feasible to conduct outside competition this fall semester," said NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind. "Our student-athletes deserve a competitive experience that provides a greater degree of safety and certainty than current conditions would allow."
UIU fall sport teams and student-athletes can use the 2020-21 academic year as a year of development and possibly play outside competition in the spring without using a year of eligibility, according to the release.
"Today, we are sad, but hopeful," said Rick Hartzell, UIU vice president for athletics. "It pains us that our fall sport student-athletes won't compete for a Northern Sun Conference Championship or earn a place on an All-Conference team this year. But we are hopeful that our fall sport coaches and student-athletes will use this year to sharpen both their academic and athletic skills.
"We understand that there are more questions than answers at this time, and it is not fair to those young women and men that have put in the hard work to be ready," he added. "All 24 of our sports have been affected by this pandemic over the last five months.
"It is imperative that our Peacocks come together and lift each other up to find the silver lining in a seemingly continuous storm cloud. We will work together with our University, our community, and our conference to get the answers and move toward a brighter tomorrow for Upper Iowa and Peacock athletics."
In regards to NSIC winter sports, the postseason at the conference, regional and national levels remain intact. However, the regular seasons will be compacted.