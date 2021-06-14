INDEPENDENCE — Another hot night of racing took place Saturday. Ninety-six cars signed in for the seventh night of IMCA Speedway Motors weekly racing action.
Exciting racing occurred all night with the last feature leaving everybody on the feet. Vern Jackson, Tom Schmitt, Ashley Reuman, Matt Dugan, Brennen Chipp, Sean Johnson and Brett Vanous all took feature wins.
The final race was the Albert Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks 15-lap feature. Tyler Ollendieck grabbed the race lead from the outside front row starter spot, fending off Dreu Kueker. Ollendieck was headed to victory until Brett Vanous, who got by Kueker for second, began to put pressure on.
Vanous got a run on the last lap entering turn one and exited turn two side-by-side with Ollendieck. Vanous and Ollendieck came across the line in a photo finish with Vanous winning by bumper.
The victory was Vanous’ second in a row. Kaden Reynolds, Dreu Kueker and Gary Ollendieck rounded out the top five.
The night’s first race was the Burco Sales IMCA Sport Mods 16-lap feature. Jackson wrestled the early race lead and pulled away until a caution came out on lap 13 when Ethan Krall spun in turn two. Jackson held on to beat Brandon Tharp, Kyle Olson, Brady Hilmer and Brett Thomas.
Scooter Dulin grabbed the early race in the Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Cars 20-lap feature. Meanwhile there was a good battle for second behind him, however just after lap two completed the caution came out.
The caution came out again twice on lap four.
Dulin held off Jason Hocken and Cole Mather on the restart and continued to lead until Tom Schmitt worked his way from eighth to the race lead on lap nine. Schmitt went on to take his second win of the season in Indee.
Hocken finished second, Dulin fell back to third, Jay Schmidt finished fourth and last week’s winner Jarod Weepie was fifth.
Before a lap scored in the Waterloo Auto Parts Sport Compacts 12-lap feature, the red flag came out when Joseph Hempstead rolled off turn two after contact from Zeke Wheeler.
When the race restarted, Korey Lana led the first two laps before Ashley Reuman took over the top spot. Reuman had Cristian Grady follow her into second. Grady tried to get by Reuman but also had to fend off Adam Gates and Jay Crabill. Reuman went on to take the feature win. Grady was second, Gates was third, Crabill was fourth and Justin Hempstead was fifth.
The Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars 12-lap feature was up next on to the Speedway and Matt Dugan grabbed the race lead from his outside front row starting spot. The only thing that slowed him were cautions on lap six and seven. Dugan went on to take his first feature win in Indee this year ahead of Bryce Carey, Skyler Dugan, Chase Brunscheen and Carson James.
The Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds 20-lap feature was caution-filled with a total of eight. Brennen Chipp was determined not to be denied and he became the seventh different winner in the Modifieds this season.
Chipp admitted in victory lane that he knew either Troy Cordes or Dylan Thornton poke their noses under caution and on the late race restarts. Cordes finished second with Thornton in third. Mike Burbridge and Chris Snyder finished fourth and fifth.
Ron Klein wrestled the lead early away from fellow front starter Steve Hunter in the 25-lap Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models feature. Trailing Klein was Scott Welsh during the first two laps and then Sean Johnson.
Klein appeared to head for the win until lap traffic slowed him down just enough to allow Johnson to reel him in.
Johnson made the move and took the top spot with two laps to go, then went on to take his third win of the season at his home track. Klein, Logan Duffy, Russ Hesse and Chase Jermeland rounded out the top five.