The Oelwein Parks and Recreation is having a meeting for any team interested in playing an Adult Coed Volleyball League. The team managers meeting will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 18th at 6 p.m. at the Williams Wellness Center Lobby.
During this meeting managers will turn in team rosters and pay the $60 team fee. We will also go over rules and set the start date in January. This league plays on Sunday evenings starting in January at the Williams Wellness Center Gym. For more information call (319) 283-2312.