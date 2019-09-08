Blue Devils finish 2-2 at North Tama volleyball tourney

TRAER – The West Central Blue Devils varsity volleyball team finished 2-2 at the North Tama tournament on Saturday, falling in the winner’s bracket semifinals.
The Blue Devils played Class 1A No. 2 ranked North Tama in the first match, losing in two sets (13-21, 17-21). Emma Michels led West Central with nine digs; while Aaliyah Gordon and Bryleigh Rouse tied for the team-lead with three kills.
“We lost, but my girls played well,” said West Central volleyball coach Abby DeGroot. “We only missed one serve and played good defense with 26 digs.”
In the second match; West Central defeated Class 1A No. 8 ranked Montezuma in three sets (21-16, 18-21, 15-10). Team leaders included Michels with six digs, Rouse with eight kills and Marlee Squires with 15 assists.
DeGroot said her team fought hard and played great volleyball against Montezuma.
“We finally saw our block work well this game, with a total of six,” DeGroot said. “Leading in blocks was Aaliyah Gordon with three solos,”
In the third match; the Blue Devils defeated BGM in two sets (21-5, 21-19). Team leaders included Rouse with seven kills, Marlee Squires with 11 assists and Michels with six digs.
DeGroot said West Central tried some new things, including changing up sets and hits.
“We had some fun and got some different players into serve, and tried out some different offenses,” DeGroot said.
In the winner’s bracket semifinals, West Central was paired against Gladbrook-Reinbeck. The Blue Devils won the first set, but lost the final two sets (21-15, 19-21, 17-19) as Gladbrook-Reinbeck won the match. Marlee Squires led the team with seven kills and nine assists, while Taylor Carey led the team with six digs.
“As a team, we only had two hitting errors,” DeGroot said. “I thought the girls put up a good fight and I can see we are really starting to put things together.”
In the previous two seasons at the North Tama tournament, West Central won the consolation bracket. This year, they made the winner’s bracket.
Up next
West Central sits at a 2-3 record after the North Tama tournament. They will travel to Maquoketa Valley for a quad on Tuesday, where they will play the host team, Lisbon and MFL Mar-Mac. Next home game is on Thursday against Postville.