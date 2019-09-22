Blue Devils go 2-2 at West Delaware tourney

MANCHESTER – The West Central varsity volleyball team won two out of their four matches at the West Delaware tournament on Saturday.
“Overall, very happy going 2-2,” West Central head coach Abby DeGroot said. “Our two losses were to high class teams. We made it to the championship bracket.”
In their first match, West Central defeated Starmont in three sets (21-13, 19-21, 15-10).
Team leaders in the match against the Stars included Bryleigh Rouse and Marlee Squires tying with five kills, Marlee Squires with nine assists, Rouse and Abby Squires tying with 10 digs, Rouse block and Delaney Carey with three aces.
“Started off slow, but got the win,” DeGroot said. “We needed to pass free balls and take more opportunities on attack.”
In their second match, West Central lost to Class 4A No. 5 ranked West Delaware in two sets (7-21, 3-21).
Team leaders in the match against the Hawks included Rouse with five kills, Marlee Squires with three assists and Abby Squires with nine digs.
“The speed of the game [was] much faster than my girls are used to playing,” DeGroot said. “It’s always nice to see that level of volleyball, playing a team like that gives the girls ideas of different plays to run and what our passing needs to get to. We did however play good net defense.”
In their third match, West Central defeated Oelwein in two sets (21-19, 21-12).
Team leaders in the match against the Huskies included Marlee Squires with four kills and two assists, Abby Squires with three digs and Carey with three aces. Carey and Abby Squires each had a solo block in this match.
“We played better and got the job done in two,” DeGroot said. “We need to take advantage of free balls.”
In the fourth set in the semifinals, West Central lost to Independence in three sets (26-24, 18-25, 12-15).
Team leaders in the match against the Mustangs included Rouse with nine kills, Marlee Squires with 16 assists, Abby Squires with 15 digs and Carey with three aces. Carey and Aaliyah Gordon each had two blocks.
“We lost in three, but played very well,” DeGroot said. “We just need to learn to finish a game.”
After Saturday’s tournament, the Blue Devils now have a 12-9 record for the season.
Up next
West Central will travel to Clayton Ridge on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. for a freshman, junior varsity and varsity match.