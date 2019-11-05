TGIF League Standings
Money Shot 25-11
Livin’ on a Spare 23-13
Fairbank Locker 20-16
Clete and Connies 16-20
CJ’s Trophies & More 13-23
Babes N Balls 11-25
Individual Game Highs
Dennis Nuss 258
Eric Mast 241
Rick Paulson 238
Charlotte Fauser 221
Cassie Eikenberry 167
Karen Seeders 139
Individual Series Highs
Dennis Nuss 665
Eric Mast 628
Scott Lindeman 624
Charlotte Fauser 584
Cassie Eikenberry 469
Karen Seeders 344
Suburban League Standings
Horkheimer Homes 57-33
LeRoys – Aurora 53-37
Scheel’s Lawn Care 47-43
Community Bank 40-50
CJ’s Trophies & More 38-52
NE Iowa Auto Sales 33-57
Individual Game Highs
Doug Weber 280
Eric Mast 256
Jeremy Fowlkes 254
Individual Series Highs
Doug Weber 771
Jeremy Fowlkes 673
Eric Mast 619