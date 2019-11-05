Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

TGIF League Standings

Money Shot 25-11

Livin’ on a Spare 23-13

Fairbank Locker 20-16

Clete and Connies 16-20

CJ’s Trophies & More 13-23

Babes N Balls 11-25

Individual Game Highs

Dennis Nuss 258

Eric Mast 241

Rick Paulson 238

Charlotte Fauser 221

Cassie Eikenberry 167

Karen Seeders 139

Individual Series Highs

Dennis Nuss 665

Eric Mast 628

Scott Lindeman 624

Charlotte Fauser 584

Cassie Eikenberry 469

Karen Seeders 344

Suburban League Standings

Horkheimer Homes 57-33

LeRoys – Aurora 53-37

Scheel’s Lawn Care 47-43

Community Bank 40-50

CJ’s Trophies & More 38-52

NE Iowa Auto Sales 33-57

Individual Game Highs

Doug Weber 280

Eric Mast 256

Jeremy Fowlkes 254

Individual Series Highs

Doug Weber 771

Jeremy Fowlkes 673

Eric Mast 619

Tags