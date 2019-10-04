CENTRAL CITY – The East Buchanan varsity volleyball team lost to Central City in a Tri-Rivers Conference showdown on Thursday night.
Central City defeated the Buccaneers in three straight sets (25-23, 25-19, 25-18).
East Buchanan combined for 29 kills, 25 assists, 67 digs, two blocks and three aces in their match against Central City.
Senior Alexa Riniker led the Buccaneers with 13 digs; and also recorded one assist, 10 digs, one block and one ace.
Sophomore Lauren Donlea led East Buchanan with 22 assists; and also recorded two kills and 10 digs.
Senior Olivia Donlea led the team with 24 digs; and also recorded one kill and one assist.
East Buchanan is now 0-3 in conference and 4-14 overall after their loss to Central City. They will play next on Tuesday when they host Starmont.