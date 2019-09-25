GUTTENBERG – In an Upper Iowa Conference rivalry game, West Central lost to Clayton Ridge in a tightly-contested match on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils won the first set 25-14. However, the Eagles came back to win the next three sets (25-21, 25-20, 25-21).
“We came out great the first game,” said West Central volleyball head coach Abby DeGroot. “We attacked and played good defense. However, the next three sets were won by Clayton Ridge. We got stuck tipping and pushing, instead of swinging and our defense was not on our toes. We got caught watching the game.”
West Central junior Bryleigh Rouse led the team with 18 kills and two aces; while tying teammate Abby Squires with four blocks.
Blue Devils junior Marlee Squires led the team with 20 assists; and also recorded nine kills, four digs and one ace.
West Central sophomore Aaliyah Gordon led the team with 20 digs; and also contributed 10 kills and three blocks.
After losing to conference rival Clayton Ridge, West Central is now 12-10 for the season.
Up next
West Central will host conference rival Kee today, with the freshman match starting at 5:30 p.m. and junior varsity and varsity to follow.