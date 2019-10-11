DIKE – The Sumner-Fredericksburg varsity volleyball team lost to Dike-New Hartford in a Tri-Rivers Conference showdown Thursday night on the road.
The Wolverines defeated the Cougars in three straight sets (25-15, 25-19, 25-12).
Sophomore Morgan Brandt led the Cougars with six kills; and also contributed four assists, nine digs and one block.
Freshman Payten Seehase led the team with 11 assists, and also recorded eight digs.
Freshman Alivia Lange led the Cougars with 12 digs and freshman Clarice Lynch led the team with two blocks.
Sumner-Fredericksburg is now 3-4 in conference play and has a 15-18 overall record.
Up next
The Cougars will host conference rival Columbus Catholic on Tuesday, with the varsity match beginning at 7:15 p.m.