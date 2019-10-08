Cougars finish 3-1 at Columbus Catholic tournament

WATERLOO – The Sumner-Fredericksburg varsity volleyball team won three out of their four matches at the Columbus Catholic tournament on Saturday.
“We played solid team defense this weekend and [our] playing high-quality volleyball,” said Sumner-Fredericksburg head coach Tori Sorenson. “Our passing has been solid, and we are looking forward to the next few weeks and finishing conference play on a strong note.”
In their first match, the Cougars defeated BCLUW in three sets (17-21, 21-4, 15-3). Team leaders in this match included Morgan Brandt with six kills, Payten Seehase with nine assists, Jordan Burrows with 13 digs and five aces and Clarice Lynch with five blocks.
In their second match, the Cougars defeated Vinton-Shellsburg in two sets (21-15, 21-18). Team leaders in this match included Brandt with eight kills, Seehase with eight assists and two aces, Alivia Lange with 11 digs and Cassidy Pagel with one block.
In their third match, the Cougars defeated North Fayette Valley in two sets (25-11, 25-16). Team leaders in this match included Brandt with seven kills and one block, Seehase with 11 assists and Lange with 15 digs. Brandt and Abby Meyer tied for the team lead with two aces.
In the quarterfinals, the Cougars lost to host Columbus Catholic in three sets (21-17, 26-28, 10-15). Team leaders in this match included Burrows with seven kills, Brandt with 10 assists, two blocks and three aces and Lange with 14 digs.
Sumner-Fredericksburg is now 14-17 overall with a 2-3 conference record after competing in Saturday’s tournament.
Up next
The Cougars traveled to Aplington-Parkersburg Tuesday night and will host Dike-New Hartford for a match on Thursday.