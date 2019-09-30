DENVER – The Sumner-Fredericksburg varsity volleyball team finished 3-2 at the Denver tournament on Saturday at the Cyclone Center.
In their first match, the Cougars defeated Starmont in two sets (21-18, 27-25). Team leaders in this match included Morgan Brandt with seven kills, Brandt and Abby Meyer tying with six digs, Cassidy Pagel with six blocks and Gracie Jones with two aces.
In their second match, the Cougars defeated Maquoketa Valley in two sets (21-14, 21-17). Team leaders in this match included Brandt with seven kills and eight assists, Meyer with five digs and three aces and Clarice Lynch with two blocks.
In their third match, the Cougars defeated home-court Denver in two sets (22-20, 21-9). Team leaders in this match included Brandt with nine kills and 53 digs, Payten Seehase with 11 assists, Lynch with five blocks and Jones and Lynch tying with two aces.
The Cougars lost to Beckman Catholic in their fourth match in two sets (8-21, 8-21). Team leaders in this match included Brandt with four kills, Brandt and Seehase tying with five assists and Alivia Lange with five digs.
The Cougars lost to Tripoli in two sets in the final match. Team leaders in this match included Brandt with four kills, Brandt and Seehase tying with three assists, Lange with 11 kills, Pagel with two blocks and Lange with one ace.
Sumner-Fredericksburg is now 11-15 after competing in the Denver tournament on Saturday.
Up next
The Cougars will travel to Union today for a match that will begin at 5:30 p.m.