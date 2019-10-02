LA PORTE CITY – In a battle between North Iowa Cedar League rivals, Union defeated Sumner-Fredericksburg on Tuesday night.
The Knights defeated the Cougars in three sets (22-25, 14-25, 14-25).
Sumner-Fredericksburg combined for 26 kills, 25 assists, 62 digs, two blocks and no aces on Tuesday.
Morgan Brandt and Jordan Burrows tied for the team lead with seven kills. Brandt also contributed 10 assists, 10 digs and led the team with two blocks. Burrows had one assist and 10 digs.
Alivia Lange led the Cougars with 16 digs; and also contributed two assists and two kills.
The Cougars now have a 2-3 conference record and a 11-16 overall record.
Up next
Sumner-Fredericksburg will compete in the Columbus Catholic tournament on Saturday, which begins at 9 a.m.