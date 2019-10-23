Cougars move on to second round after defeating Postville

SUMNER – The Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars defeated the Postville Pirates at home in the first round of the Class 2A, Region 7 tournament on Tuesday.
The Cougars beat the Pirates in three straight sets (25-11, 25-7, 25-7).
“It was good to get the nerves out of the way for the first round of the regionals with a young group,” said Sumner-Fredericksburg head coach Tori Sorenson. “We started out slowly before picking up our pace and eliminating unforced errors. We are looking forward to Monday’s matchup with Beckman.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg combined for 28 kills, 26 assists, 41 digs, 14 blocks and 10 aces.
Team leaders for the Cougars included Morgan Brandt with seven kills, Payten Seehase with 15 assists and four aces, Alivia Lange with nine digs and Katie Reno with five blocks.
The Cougars are now 17-18 for the season after Tuesday’s first round regional win.
Up next
Sumner-Fredericksburg will play Beckman Catholic at Beckman Catholic High School on Monday at 7 p.m.