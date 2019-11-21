Curtis does the little things right

Starmont sophomore Mackenzie Curtis was one of the key players on the Stars volleyball team that advanced to the second round of the Class 1A, Region 6 tournament.
“Mackenzie does a lot of little things right,” said Starmont volleyball head coach Robert Goedken. “She doesn’t have a powerful swing, but she places the ball well. She was also our leading blocker. She did a great job getting touches and helping out on our defense.”
Curtis was the team leader with 42 total blocks, 22 of which were solo blocks. She also recorded 64 digs and 89 kills.
She was 186-for-197 on serves with a .944 serve efficiency and 12 aces this season.
In Starmont’s first round regional win against Dunkerton, Curtis recorded three kills, seven digs, five blocks and one ace.