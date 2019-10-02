DIKE – In a battle of ranked North Iowa Cedar League teams; Class 3A No. 5 ranked Dike-New Hartford defeated Class 1A No. 7 ranked Wapsie Valley at Dike High School on Tuesday night.
The Wolverines won the match against the Warriors in three sets (25-18, 25-14, 25-12).
The Warriors went with a starting lineup of Emma Jones, Kalvyn Rosengarten, Kaci Beesecker, Hannah Knight, Lydia Imbrogno, Becca Plate and libero McKenna Miller.
Wapsie Valley combined for 20 kills, three aces, four blocks, 20 assists and 71 digs against Dike-New Hartford.
Imbrogno led the team with eight kills and three aces; and also contributed five digs and three blocks.
Beesecker led the team with 10 assists and three blocks; and also contributed two kills, three aces and 14 digs.
Miller led the team with 18 digs; and also contributed two assists.
Wapsie Valley now has a 1-3 conference record and a 12-9 overall record.
Up next
The Warriors will travel to Hudson on Thursday and compete in the Charles City tournament on Saturday.