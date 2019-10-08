ALBURNETT – The East Buchanan varsity volleyball team had a back-and-forth match against Tri-Rivers Conference rival Alburnett Monday on the road, dropping the match in a full five set game.
The final tally was Alburnett defeating the Buccaneers 3-2 in five sets (26-28, 25-14, 25-16, 25-12, 8-15).
East Buchanan senior Alexa Riniker led the team with 14 kills; and also contributed one assist and 17 digs.
Buccaneers sophomore Lauren Donlea led the team with 28 assists; and also recorded four kills, 18 digs, two blocks and one ace.
Buccaneers senior Olivia Donlea led the team with 19 digs; while also recording one assist and one ace.
East Buchanan junior Hannah McMurrin led the team with three blocks; and also contributed eight kills, seven digs and one ace.
East Buchanan junior Cheyenne Syhlman led the team with three aces; while also recording two digs.
The Buccaneers are now 0-4 in conference and 4-15 overall after Monday’s loss.
Up next
East Buchanan hosted Starmont for a Tuesday night match and will play at Edgewood-Colesburg on Thursday night.