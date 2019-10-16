East Buchanan drops match to Maquoketa Valley

WINTHROP – In a Tri-Rivers Conference matchup, East Buchanan lost to Maquoketa Valley at home Tuesday night.
The Wildcats defeated the Buccaneers in three straight sets (25-9, 25-18, 25-17).
East Buchanan combined for 19 kills, 17 assists, 40 digs, one block and two aces.
Team leaders in this match included Alexa Riniker with 10 kills, Lauren Donlea with 12 assists, two aces and 11 digs and Erica Hoffman with one block.
Up next
East Buch will compete in the Tri-Rivers Conference today and will play against North Linn and Springville in pool play.