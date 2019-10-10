Female Athlete of the Week: Bryleigh Rouse

West Central junior Bryleigh Rouse has been one of the Blue Devils top volleyball players and leaders this season as they make their late-season push.
“Bryleigh is a captain for our team,” said West Central volleyball coach Abby DeGroot. “She is a good leader and also plays with a great attitude and leads by example for us.”
Rouse leads her team with 201 kills and is second with 205 digs. She has also recorded 13 blocks, three assists and 29 ace serves this season.
Besides volleyball, Rouse also plays for West Central’s basketball and softball teams.