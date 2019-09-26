Female Athlete of the Week: Macy Hiemes

Starmont sophomore Macy Hiemes has made a difference for her team this season as the Stars starting left side hitter.
Hiemes has developed into a top offensive player, leading the Stars with 19 kills. She also has a .261 kill efficiency and 3.16 kills per set.
“Macy can jump, and she can hit the ball hard,” said Starmont volleyball head coach Robert Goedken. “She usually has two blockers as she is our leading scorer. She is quick and does a nice job changing her hits up with an off-speed shot once in a while. She gets some good touches on blocks as well. She is developing into a strong left side hitter.”
Besides leading the team in kills, Hiemes is third on the team with six blocks and has 19 digs this season.
Besides volleyball, Hiemes also plays on Starmont’s basketball and track and field teams.