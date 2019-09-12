Female Athlete of the Week: Marlee Squires

MAYNARD — West Central junior volleyball player Marlee Squires has been one of the Blue Devils best all-around players as she is among the team leaders in several statistical categories.
Squires leads the team with 17 ace serves and 89 assists. She is second with eight blocks, fourth with 28 digs and second with 40 kills.
West Central volleyball head coach Abby DeGroot said Squires has been a leader for the team.
“She is only a junior and for three years she has had to play a different role for us each year,” DeGroot said. “She does the job that is asked of her. She wants this program and team to win. This year, she is our setter, she has great court vision and the will to win.”
Besides volleyball, Squires also plays basketball, softball and track and field for West Central.