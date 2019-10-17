Female Athlete of the Week: McKenna Miller

Wapsie Valley senior libero McKenna Miller recently recorded her 1,000th career dig for the Warriors and has been one of the impact players on a ranked team.
“McKenna is a great asset to our team,” said Wapsie Valley volleyball head coach Heather Robinson. “She has stayed very consistent this year and has stepped up in her senior role nicely this year.”
Miller has recorded 478 digs, 40 assists, three digs and 20 ace serves this season and has been one of the team’s leaders on the court.
Besides volleyball, Miller is also part of Wapsie Valley’s track and field team.