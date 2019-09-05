Female Athlete of the Week: Morgan Vawter

Senior Morgan Vawter has been a team leader and one of the top players for Oelwein’s volleyball team this season.
Oelwein volleyball head coach Lee Andersen said Vawter is a great example of what it means to be an Oelwein student-athlete.
“Morgan is not only an excellent volleyball player, but also a tremendous young woman,” said Andersen. “She loves the game and is always looking for ways she can improve. As a six-rotation player, we rely on her heavily and we know we can count on her to give her best effort.”
So far this season; Vawter leads the team with 13 kills and 23 digs. She also has two blocks and three ace serves.
Vawter maintains a strong GPA, works a part-time job and is involved in numerous extracurricular activities for school.