Oelwein junior volleyball player Naomi Gaede was a key player for the Huskies this past season.
“She started the season as a middle blocker, then moved to the outside hitter position, which I think better suits her,” said Oelwein volleyball head coach Lee Andersen. “She is an explosive player who can get us kills at any time and she always plays with high energy and enthusiasm. In addition to being a great volleyball player, she is also involved in numerous other activities, as well as being the current Miss Oelwein.”
Gaede led the team with 86 kills and 25 blocks this season. She also had two assists, six aces and 24 digs.
Besides volleyball, she also is part of Oelwein’s softball and track and field team.