Female Athlete of the Year: Sydney Baumgartner

Starmont sophomore volleyball player Sydney Baumgartner has emerged as a key player for the Stars this year on a team dominated by sophomores.
“Sydney is definitely up and coming for us just being a sophomore,” said Starmont head coach Robert Goedken. “Setting-wise, she is getting used to setting some new hitters this season. She can do so much more though. She is playing some really good defense and can get some good touches on blocks. She covers a lot of ground.”
Baumgartner leads the team with 496 assists. She is second on the team with 22 aces and fourth on the team with 181 digs.
In Starmont’s first round regional win against Dunkerton, she had one kill, 29 assists, nine digs and one ace.
Besides volleyball, Baumgartner also plays on Starmont’s basketball, softball and golf teams.