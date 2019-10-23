Class 1A
1) Sidney 32-6
2) Council Bluffs-St. Albert 21-9
3) Janesville 30-11
4) Gehlen Catholic 22-7
5) North Tama 22-6
6) Wapsie Valley 20-15
7) New London 26-8
8) Holy Trinity Catholic 25-10
9) Lisbon 34-7
10) East Mills 22-7
11) Gladbrook-Reinbeck 23-8
12) Newell-Fonda 23-10
13) BCLUW 20-14
14) Glidden-Ralston 18-4
15) Southwest Valley 23-5
Dropped Out: Tripoli
Class 2A
1) Western Christian 35-5
2) Mediapolis 39-1
3) Beckman Catholic 37-8
4) Wilton 32-3
5) Osage 33-6
6) Grundy Center 29-8
7) Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 26-6
8) Van Buren 29-4
9) Boyden-Hull 22-9
10) Hudson 28-7
11) Underwood 28-5
12) Central Lyon 22-10
13) East Sac County 26-6
14) Denver 25-14
15) Logan-Magnolia 19-7
Dropped Out: None
Class 3A
1) Davenport Assumption 28-5
2) Kuemper Catholic 32-4
3) Red Oak 30-6
4) Dike-New Hartford 27-14
5) West Liberty 28-7
6) New Hampton 38-3
7) Mt. Vernon 30-10
8) Tipton 30-6
9) Spirit Lake 34-5
10) Nevada 30-9
11) Des Moines Christian 22-6
12) Unity Christian 21-10
13) Union 27-11
14) Sioux Center 25-9
15) MOC-Floyd Valley 25-8
Dropped Out: Humboldt
Class 4A
1) Sgt. Bluff-Luton 32-3
2) CR Xavier 26-6
3) North Scott 26-4
4) Waverly-Shell Rock 44-6
5) West Delaware 37-5
6) Lewis Central 26-6
7) Dubuque Wahlert 21-11
8) Marion 28-10
9) Dallas Center-Grimes 30-6
10) Western Dubuque 18-11
11) Gilbert 31-12
12) Knoxville 25-7
13) Oskaloosa 18-11
14) Clear Creek-Amana 22-14
15) Center Point-Urbana 20-17
Dropped Out: None
Class 5A
1) Cedar Falls 39-1
2) Iowa City Liberty 32-2
3) WDM Valley 38-4
4) Ankeny 34-5
5) CB Abraham Lincoln 36-3
6) Dowling Catholic 30-11
7) Pleasant Valley 27-5
8) Waukee 33-11
9) Ankeny Centennial 17-14
10) Bettendorf 20-13
11) Dubuque Hempstead 19-13
12) CR Kennedy 18-16
13) Urbandale 16-16
14) Iowa City High 16-14
15) Sioux City East 24-14
Dropped Out: Waterloo West