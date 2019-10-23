Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Class 1A

1) Sidney 32-6

2) Council Bluffs-St. Albert 21-9

3) Janesville 30-11

4) Gehlen Catholic 22-7

5) North Tama 22-6

6) Wapsie Valley 20-15

7) New London 26-8

8) Holy Trinity Catholic 25-10

9) Lisbon 34-7

10) East Mills 22-7

11) Gladbrook-Reinbeck 23-8

12) Newell-Fonda 23-10

13) BCLUW 20-14

14) Glidden-Ralston 18-4

15) Southwest Valley 23-5

Dropped Out: Tripoli

Class 2A

1) Western Christian 35-5

2) Mediapolis 39-1

3) Beckman Catholic 37-8

4) Wilton 32-3

5) Osage 33-6

6) Grundy Center 29-8

7) Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 26-6

8) Van Buren 29-4

9) Boyden-Hull 22-9

10) Hudson 28-7

11) Underwood 28-5

12) Central Lyon 22-10

13) East Sac County 26-6

14) Denver 25-14

15) Logan-Magnolia 19-7

Dropped Out: None

Class 3A

1) Davenport Assumption 28-5

2) Kuemper Catholic 32-4

3) Red Oak 30-6

4) Dike-New Hartford 27-14

5) West Liberty 28-7

6) New Hampton 38-3

7) Mt. Vernon 30-10

8) Tipton 30-6

9) Spirit Lake 34-5

10) Nevada 30-9

11) Des Moines Christian 22-6

12) Unity Christian 21-10

13) Union 27-11

14) Sioux Center 25-9

15) MOC-Floyd Valley 25-8

Dropped Out: Humboldt

Class 4A

1) Sgt. Bluff-Luton 32-3

2) CR Xavier 26-6

3) North Scott 26-4

4) Waverly-Shell Rock 44-6

5) West Delaware 37-5

6) Lewis Central 26-6

7) Dubuque Wahlert 21-11

8) Marion 28-10

9) Dallas Center-Grimes 30-6

10) Western Dubuque 18-11

11) Gilbert 31-12

12) Knoxville 25-7

13) Oskaloosa 18-11

14) Clear Creek-Amana 22-14

15) Center Point-Urbana 20-17

Dropped Out: None

Class 5A

1) Cedar Falls 39-1

2) Iowa City Liberty 32-2

3) WDM Valley 38-4

4) Ankeny 34-5

5) CB Abraham Lincoln 36-3

6) Dowling Catholic 30-11

7) Pleasant Valley 27-5

8) Waukee 33-11

9) Ankeny Centennial 17-14

10) Bettendorf 20-13

11) Dubuque Hempstead 19-13

12) CR Kennedy 18-16

13) Urbandale 16-16

14) Iowa City High 16-14

15) Sioux City East 24-14

Dropped Out: Waterloo West

Tags