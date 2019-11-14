Gordon is a joy on and off the court

West Central sophomore Aaliyah Gordon was an integral part of the Blue Devils team that advanced to the Class 1A, Region 1 semifinals this season.
“She is hard working and always comes with the attitude of willing to learn and work hard,” said West Central head coach Abby DeGroot. “She is a joy on and off the court and I love having the opportunity to coach her.”
The Blue Devils sophomore was second on the team with 42 blocks, 149 blocks and 32 aces. She also recorded 13 assists and 105 digs this past season.
West Central finished with a 20-13 record this season and was 5-3 in conference play.
Besides volleyball, Gordon also plays on West Central’s softball, basketball and track and field teams.