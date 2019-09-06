GRUNDY CENTER – The Sumner-Fredericksburg varsity volleyball team fell to Grundy Center on the road Thursday night.
Grundy Center won the match against the Cougars in three sets (26-24, 25-18, 25-23).
Cougars senior Jordan Burrows led the team with seven kills and two blocks. Sophomore Morgan Brandt had a team-high 12 assists, while Payten Seehase had nine. Brandt, Burrows, Landree Kobliska and Abby Meyer each had an ace serve apiece.
Sumner-Fred drops to 2-1 for the season after their loss to Grundy Center. They play next on Saturday at the New Hampton tournament, which starts at 9 a.m.