Huskies compete in Vinton-Shellsburg quad match

VINTON – The Oelwein Huskies varsity volleyball team lost all three games in their quad match at Vinton-Shellsburg on Thursday.
In the first match, the home-court Vinton-Shellsburg team defeated Oelwein in two sets (22-25, 6-25). Team leaders for this match included Lauren Harrison with three kills, Falynn Buehler with eight assists and two aces and Jade Alber and Buehler tied for the lead with six digs.
The Huskies fell to Beckman Catholic in the second match in two sets (10-25, 14-25). Team leaders for this match included Alber with three kills, Buehler with five assists, Morgan Vawter with five digs and one ace and Naomi Gaede with two blocks.
In the third and final match, Oelwein lost to Solon in two sets (9-25, 12-25). Team leaders for this match included Alber with four kills and Kennedy Lape with five assists. Buehler and Molly Trumblee tied for the team-lead with four digs.
Oelwein is now at 0-11 after their road quad match at Vinton-Shellsburg. Up next is a Saturday tournament at South Hardin, which begins at 9 a.m. The Huskies will compete against Gladbrook-Reinbeck, AGWSR and Greene County.