Huskies fall in home triangular match

In their first home triangular match, the Oelwein Huskies varsity volleyball team lost to Wapsie Valley and West Central on Tuesday.
In their first match, Wapsie Valley defeated Oelwein in two sets (17-25, 8-25). Lauren Harrison and Zoey Reisner tied for the team lead with two kills; while Falynn Buehler and Kennedy Lape tied for the lead with two assists. Senior Morgan Vawter had a team-high six digs against the Warriors.
“Tonight, we showed our inconsistency and unfortunately, also our lack of mental toughness,” said Oelwein volleyball head coach Lee Andersen. “We keep getting in our own way right now and until we learn how to play together, play positively and be competitive; we are going to struggle. I thought we put together a pretty decent first half against Wapsie, but then we had a big letdown in game two.”
In their second match, West Central defeated Oelwein in three sets (25-16, 9-25, 15-6), with Oelwein winning the first set and dropping the final two sets.
Team leaders in the West Central match include Vawter with six kills, Buehler with seven assists, Buehler with five digs and Jade Alber with four aces.
“We played some really nice volleyball in game one against West Central,” Andersen said. “We had a ton of energy and positive enthusiasm, but when we started slow in game two, it all went downhill. We made some silly errors and costly mistakes at bad times and we could never regain our footing.”
Oelwein starts the season off 0-5 after their home triangular match on Tuesday and tournament at Independence on Saturday.
Up next
The Huskies will head to North Linn on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.; where they will play North Linn, Hudson and Alburnett.