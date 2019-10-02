The Oelwein Huskies varsity volleyball team were defeated by Class 3A No. 7 ranked New Hampton at home on Tuesday as the team held “pinkout night” for Breast Cancer Awareness Night.
New Hampton won the match against Oelwein in three sets (25-6, 25-11, 25-4).
Oelwein volleyball head coach Lee Andersen said New Hampton is great team, but he was disappointed his team did not put up more of a fight.
“We weren’t ready to compete, and it showed,” Andersen said. “Until our team can find some consistent heart and toughness, our struggles will continue. I give credit to our subs that came off the bench; Mahayla Harrison, Abbie Dahl, Sydney Gefaller, Maddi McShane, Dayna Van De Walker and Aryn Glew. They played hard and did some nice things when called upon, but as a team, we’ve got to get this figured out and move forward.”
Oelwein combined for five kills, with Faylnn Buehler leading the team with two. She also led the team with three assists and six digs. The Huskies combined for 24 digs, five assists, two blocks and two aces.
New Hampton combined for 26 kills, 21 assists, 18 digs, three blocks and 17 aces.
Prior to the varsity game, Andersen and guest speaker Delphine Deaner gave speeches to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Night.
Oelwein is now 0-21 for the season after their loss to conference rival New Hampton.
Up next
The Huskies will look to rebound at Decorah Thursday, with varsity game time scheduled for 7:15 p.m.