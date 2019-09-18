Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Huskies fall to ranked Waverly-Shell Rock

Oelwein celebrates an successful play on Tuesday night at Waverly-Shell Rock High School in their match against the Go-Hawks.

 REED KOUTELAS sports@waverlynewspapers.com

WAVERLY – The Oelwein Huskies varsity volleyball team fell to Class 4A No. 6 ranked Waverly-Shell Rock on the road Tuesday.

The Go-Hawks defeated the Huskies in three sets (25-14, 25-7, 25-10) to secure their win.

Oelwein head coach Lee Andersen said Waverly-Shell Rock is a strong team and he knew it would take the Huskies best effort to stay with them.

“While the scores may not reflect it, I was very pleased with our effort and our attitude,” Andersen said. “We did a good job of staying emotionally consistent throughout the match and that allowed us to play hard and play together as a team. We had some miscues with ball control and serve receive at times, but overall, I felt pretty good about the way we showed up and battled.”

As a team, Oelwein was 27-for-34 in serves, with a 79.41 serve efficiency percentage. Senior Morgan Vawter was 8-for-8 in serves, with one ace.

Huskies senior Jade Alber led the team with two kills and two aces; and also recorded three digs.

Oelwein sophomore Falynn Buehler led the team with six assists; and also contributed one kill and three digs. Sophomore Molly Trumblee led the team with eight digs and junior Naomi Gaede had the only block for Oelwein.

Oelwein is now 0-16 for the season after losing to Waverly-Shell Rock Tuesday.

Up next

The Huskies will play next at the West Delaware tournament on Saturday, which begins at 9 a.m. They are scheduled to play West Delaware, Starmont and West Central.