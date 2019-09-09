Class 1A
1) Sidney 10-1
2) North Tama 7-0
3) Janesville 2-2
4) LeMars Gehlen 3-1
5) Tripoli 2-1
6) Holy Trinity 5-2
7) Wapsie Valley 2-0
8) Montezuma 5-3
9) CB St. Albert 2-3
10) Southwest Valley 3-0
11) East Mills 2-1
12) Fremont Mills 1-1
13) Lamoni 2-0
14) Lisbon 4-0
15) BCLUW 4-2
Dropped Out: East Buchanan, Central Elkader
Class 2A
1) Western Christian 5-3
2) Osage 2-0
3) Beckman Catholic 8-0
4) Van Buren 6-0
5) Carion-Goldfield-Dows 6-0
6) Wilton 9-0
7) Underwood 5-1
8) Grundy Center 7-1
9) Hudson 4-1
10) Mediapolis 0-0
11) Sumner-Fredericksburg 2-0
12) Boyden-Hull 3-1
13) Central Lyon 5-2
14) Ridge View 2-0
15) Lake Mills 2-0
Dropped Out: South Central Calhoun, West Monona, Woodward-Granger, Tri-Center
Class 3A
1) Mount Vernon 2-0
2) Tipton 4-0
3) West Liberty 5-0
4) Union 5-0
5) Dike-New Hartford 2-2
6) Davenport Assumption 1-0
7) Spirit Lake 8-1
8) Kuemper Catholic 5-1
9) New Hampton 5-0
10) Red Oak 5-1
11) Sioux Center 4-0
12) MOC-Floyd Valley 2-1
13) Humboldt 4-2
14) Bishop Heelan 1-2
15) Albia 8-0
Dropped Out: Cherokee
Class 4A
1) Wahlert Catholic 2-0
2) Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-1
3) Sgt. Bluff-Luton 3-0
4) West Delaware 4-1
5) Dallas Center-Grimes 9-1
6) Lewis Central 2-2
7) Waverly-Shell Rock 8-0
8) North Scott 9-1
9) Norwalk 5-3
10) Clear Creek-Amana 3-3
11) Gilbert 7-3
12) Winterset 1-0
13) Knoxville 8-0
14) Pella 7-1
15) Charles City 3-1
Dropped Out: Glenwood, Fairfield
Class 5A
1) Cedar Falls 8-0
2) Ankeny 6-1
3) West DM Valley 5-2
4) Waukee 8-2
5) Dowling Catholic 6-3
6) Ankeny Centennial 3-2
7) Pleasant Valley 5-0
8) CB Abraham Lincoln 5-0
9) Iowa City Liberty 6-0
10) Iowa City 2-1
11) Bettendorf 5-0
12) Southeast Polk 5-3
13) Indianola 7-3
14) Johnston 1-2
15) Sioux City East 2-2
Dropped Out: Des Moines Roosevelt, Ottumwa