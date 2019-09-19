Class 1A
1) Sidney 13-1
2) Janesville 9-3
3) North Tama 13-1
4) LeMars Gehlen Catholic 8-4
5) Council Bluffs St. Albert 12-5
6) Wapsie Valley 6-3
7) Lisbon 14-4
8) New London 9-2
9) Holy Trinity Catholic 6-3
10) Lamoni 6-0
11) East Mills 5-2
12) Tripoli 5-4
13) Winfield-Mt. Union 11-3
14) Riverside 15-4
15) Southwest Valley 9-3
Dropped out: Fremont Mills, North Butler
Class 2A
1) Western Christian 11-3
2) Osage 10-1
3) Beckman Catholic 23-3
4) Van Buren 11-2
5) Wilton 15-0
6) Grundy Center 16-1
7) Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 11-3
8) Mediapolis 8-0
9) Hudson 17-3
10) Underwood 10-4
11) Boyden-Hull 10-4
12) Central Lyon 11-3
13) East Sac County 15-6
14) Ridge View 9-5
15) ACGC 12-1
Dropped out: Sumner-Fredericksburg, Lake Mills, Cascade
Class 3A
1) Tipton 17-2
2) Union 9-3
3) Davenport Assumption 12-2
4) Dike-New Hartford 12-5
5) West Liberty 9-2
6) Mt. Vernon 10-6
7) Spirit Lake 20-2
8) New Hampton 17-1
9) Kuemper Catholic 14-2
10) Red Oak 9-4
11) Unity Christian 6-3
12) Humboldt 13-2
13) Des Moines Christian 9-0
14) Sioux Center 13-4
15) Nevada 11-5
Dropped out: MOC-Floyd Valley, Albia
Class 4A
1) Cedar Rapids Xavier 14-1
2) Sgt. Bluff-Luton 11-0
3) North Scott 15-2
4) Dubuque Wahlert 11-4
5) West Delaware 18-2
6) Lewis Central 7-3
7) Waverly-Shell Rock 20-3
8) Knoxville 10-0
9) Marion 10-5
10) Dallas Center-Grimes 10-2
11) Clear Creek-Amana 8-6
12) Gilbert 19-6
13) Norwalk 10-5
14) Glenwood 11-6
15) Oskaloosa 9-7
Dropped out: Winterset, Western Dubuque
Class 5A
1) Cedar Falls 13-1
2) Iowa City Liberty 13-1
3) Ankeny 17-3
4) West Des Moines Valley 17-3
5) Waukee 17-5
6) Dowling Catholic 14-7
7) Pleasant Valley 11-1
8) CB Abraham Lincoln 11-2
9) Bettendorf 9-5
10) Ankeny Centennial 9-8
11) Dubuque Hempstead 8-4
12) Southeast Polk 10-5
13) Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6-5
14) Waterloo West 8-2
15) Sioux City East 9-4
Dropped out: Indianola