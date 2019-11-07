Imbrogno a great asset for Warriors volleyball

Wapsie Valley sophomore Lydia Imbrogno has made an impact for a team that is heading to the state tournament.
“Lydia Imbrogno is a great asset to our team,” said Wapsie Valley volleyball head coach Heather Robinson. “She is definitely our go-to-girl in the front row. She has been working really hard in practice on her shots and playing aggressive defense. She is a great young lady.
Imbrogno leads the Warriors with 359 kills, and has also recorded 353 digs, 41 blocks, 10 assists and 38 aces this season.
In the Warriors regional final against Tripoli, she had a big game. She recorded 15 kills, 15 digs, four blocks and one ace.
Besides volleyball, Imbrogno also plays on Wapsie Valley’s basketball, softball and track and field teams.