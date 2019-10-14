HAMPTON – The Independence Mustangs varsity volleyball team won two out of their four matches at the Hampton-Dumont tournament on Saturday.
Independence defeated host Hampton-Dumont in the first match in two sets (21-4, 21-10). Team leaders for this match included Alexis Hearn and Allie Jo Zieser tying with six kills, Elle Greiner with 19 assists, Brooke Beatty with seven digs and Reese Martin with three blocks.
Independence was defeated by defending state champion Kuemper Catholic in the second match in two sets (14-21, 20-22). Team leaders for this match included Grace Bohlken with five kills, Greiner with 14 assists, Lainie Butters with six digs, Martin with two blcoks and Beatty with three aces.
“Kuemper is a matchup problem because they are so tall in the front row,” said Independence head coach Joe Schmitz. “We did a better job attacking angles as the match went on.”
Independence defeated St. Edmond in the third match in two sets (21-11, 21-10). Team leaders for this match included Martin with six kills, Greiner with 15 assists, Bohlken with one block and Beatty with four aces. Beatty, Bohlken and Greiner tied for the team lead with four digs.
“We were able to get our bench in during the match, which is great because they work so hard in practice and are really crucial to our team’s success,” Schmitz said. “Katie Henkes served for Reese martin all day and did a great job.”
In the quarterfinals, the Mustangs were defeated by Class 3A No. 4 ranked Spirit Lake in two sets (15-21, 18-21). Team leaders in this match included Butters with five kills and six digs, Greiner with 15 assists and Beatty with two aces.
“Spirit Lake also featured a couple of six-foot plus hitters that we struggled to slow down,” Schmitz said. “We just need to find a way to slow down teams who have size advantages on us.”
Independence is now 5-1 in conference play and 23-10 overall after Saturday’s tournament.
Up next
The Mustangs played Central DeWitt, Williamsburg and Marion in pool play action at the WAMAC Super Tournament in Solon Monday night. The second day of the tournament is on Thursday.